Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Raised to Buy at Danske

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS GRGSF opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11.
Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile
