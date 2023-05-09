Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Raised to Buy at Danske

Posted by on May 9th, 2023

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSFGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS GRGSF opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile



Grieg Seafood ASA is an international seafood company, which engages in farming of salmon and trout. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rogaland-Norway, Finnmark-Norway, British Columbia-Canada, and Shetland-United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

