Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.20% from the company’s current price.

SPR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.79.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 0.1 %

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $38.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

