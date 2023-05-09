BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at JMP Securities

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TCPC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 29.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

