Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $7.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

PLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,762. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,395,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

