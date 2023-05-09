ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) PT Raised to $7.00

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 31.77% from the stock’s current price.
ZimVie Stock Performance
ZIMV opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $270.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.13. ZimVie has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.15 million. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. Research analysts expect that ZimVie will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZimVie
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,672,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,555,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,358,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.
About ZimVie
ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.
