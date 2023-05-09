ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) PT Raised to $7.00

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays's target price would suggest a potential downside of 31.77% from the stock's current price.

ZimVie Stock Performance

ZIMV opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $270.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.13. ZimVie has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.15 million. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. Research analysts expect that ZimVie will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sally Crawford bought 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,711.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vafa Jamali purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $111,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 137,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,983.34. In the last three months, insiders purchased 72,500 shares of company stock worth $410,600. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZimVie

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,672,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,555,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,358,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

About ZimVie

(Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

