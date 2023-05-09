ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) PT Raised to $7.00

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 31.77% from the stock’s current price.

ZimVie Stock Performance

ZIMV opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $270.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.13. ZimVie has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.15 million. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. Research analysts expect that ZimVie will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZimVie

In related news, Director Sally Crawford bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,711.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ZimVie news, Director Sally Crawford purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,711.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vafa Jamali purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $111,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 137,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,983.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 72,500 shares of company stock worth $410,600. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,672,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,555,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,358,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

