Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $8.50 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLTR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,136.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,362 shares of company stock worth $2,149,762 over the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.