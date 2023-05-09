Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Royal Bank of Canada

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IKTSY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,390.00.

Intertek Group Price Performance

IKTSY stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $62.93.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

