Barclays Boosts Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $112.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.25.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $116.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 183,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 920,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,610,000 after buying an additional 33,828 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Woodward by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading

