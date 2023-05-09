Barclays Trims Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Target Price to $19.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

