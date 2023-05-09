Barclays Raises Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $23.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.62% from the stock’s current price.
HLIT has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.
Harmonic Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.94. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.
