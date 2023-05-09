Barclays Trims Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Target Price to $90.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

LDOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.14.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos has a one year low of $78.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $167,042,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $77,642,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,938,000 after acquiring an additional 532,591 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Leidos by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after purchasing an additional 426,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,515,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

