Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

