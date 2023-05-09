Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EUXTF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Euronext to €85.00 ($93.41) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronext presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext Price Performance

OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. Euronext has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44.

About Euronext

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities, and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.