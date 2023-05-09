Pivotal Research Lowers The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target to $36.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $44.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

