Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($224.29) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.87.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

DBOEY stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

