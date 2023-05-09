Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($224.29) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.87.
Deutsche Börse Price Performance
DBOEY stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)
- Snap Proves More DAUs Don’t Mean More Revenues
- Are Small Caps a Harbinger of Market Declines?
- Analysts Lining Up Outside Six Flags for Double-Digit Upside
- Snowflake Upgraded As Headwinds Ease: AI In Focus
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.