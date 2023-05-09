Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 18th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CHY stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

