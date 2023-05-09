HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 23rd

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

HSBC has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect HSBC to earn $6.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HSBC opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $152.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Research analysts expect that HSBC will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HSBC by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in HSBC by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in HSBC by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.60) to GBX 900 ($11.36) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.46) to GBX 775 ($9.78) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.62) to GBX 671 ($8.47) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $727.10.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.