Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of 159.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.5%.

Shares of CHCT opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $956.79 million, a P/E ratio of 125.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $43.88.

In related news, Director Claire M. Gulmi purchased 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $75,084.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,167.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

