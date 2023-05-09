SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the bank on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

SouthState has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. SouthState has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SouthState to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

SouthState Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,989,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,612 shares of company stock worth $7,052,395. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,235,000 after purchasing an additional 290,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,435,000 after purchasing an additional 220,760 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,487,000 after purchasing an additional 183,939 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SSB. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

SouthState Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Further Reading

