Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 41.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $86.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAL has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

