Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0719 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ERH opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERH. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

