Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (BCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

BCPT stock opened at GBX 80.42 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £564.17 million, a P/E ratio of -630.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.66. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.53 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.20 ($1.57).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

