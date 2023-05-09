Henderson International Income Trust plc (HINT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.85 on May 31st

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HINT stock opened at GBX 180.50 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £353.74 million and a P/E ratio of 2,500.00. Henderson International Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 153 ($1.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 184.98 ($2.33). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 176.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 176.08.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

