Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 149.70 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 144.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.40. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 120.08 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 207.80 ($2.62). The firm has a market cap of £2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth Brown bought 11,042 shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £14,906.70 ($18,809.72). 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Shore Capital raised shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.46) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 172.50 ($2.18).

(Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.