J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on May 26th

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $9.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $178.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $200.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,469 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,319 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 183,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,024,000 after acquiring an additional 151,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,359,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,092,000 after acquiring an additional 106,207 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.