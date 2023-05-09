Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Emerson Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 66 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %
EMR stock opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
