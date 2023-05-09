Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Emerson Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 66 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

EMR stock opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

