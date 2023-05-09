Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 18th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3,183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 112,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 108,973 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 561,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 105,978 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 37,039 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

