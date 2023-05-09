Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 18th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $13.00.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI)
- Snap Proves More DAUs Don’t Mean More Revenues
- Are Small Caps a Harbinger of Market Declines?
- Analysts Lining Up Outside Six Flags for Double-Digit Upside
- Snowflake Upgraded As Headwinds Ease: AI In Focus
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.