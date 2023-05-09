Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0489 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $7.42.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
