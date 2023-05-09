Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0489 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

