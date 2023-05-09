Calamos Global Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Posted by on May 9th, 2023

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of CGO opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

(Get Rating)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.