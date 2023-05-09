Calamos Global Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
Shares of CGO opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $12.70.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
