Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) to Issue GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Stock Performance

Shares of LON EPIC opened at GBX 63.94 ($0.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 31.16. The firm has a market cap of £135.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.04. Ediston Property Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 58.60 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 82.80 ($1.04).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on shares of Ediston Property Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity at Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

In other Ediston Property Investment news, insider Karyn Lamont bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,201.89). 7.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

