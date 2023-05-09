Moog Inc (MOG.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on May 30th

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE MOG.B opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Moog has a twelve month low of $69.94 and a twelve month high of $101.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $836.79 million during the quarter.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

