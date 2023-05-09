Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 18th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSQ opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ)
- Snap Proves More DAUs Don’t Mean More Revenues
- Are Small Caps a Harbinger of Market Declines?
- Analysts Lining Up Outside Six Flags for Double-Digit Upside
- Snowflake Upgraded As Headwinds Ease: AI In Focus
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.