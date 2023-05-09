Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 18th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.