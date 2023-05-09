Vasta Platform (VSTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Vasta Platform to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $316.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.13. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 53,189 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

