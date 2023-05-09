SilverCrest Metals (SIL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect SilverCrest Metals to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$55.38 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 71.94% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 1.1 %

SIL stock opened at C$9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.93. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$10.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.44.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

