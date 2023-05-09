Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NWN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 322.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Stories

