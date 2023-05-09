Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Par Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Par Pacific stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05. Par Pacific has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $30.49.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 130.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Par Pacific news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,129.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Par Pacific news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,129.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,851.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,804,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,070,000 after purchasing an additional 273,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 508,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 524,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,521,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99,466 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after buying an additional 133,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

