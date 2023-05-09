Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.73.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

