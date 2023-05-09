Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) vs. United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Head to Head Survey

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) and Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Community Banks and Five Star Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 2 3 0 2.60 Five Star Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

United Community Banks presently has a consensus price target of $31.80, suggesting a potential upside of 46.88%. Five Star Bancorp has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.58%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than United Community Banks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 27.77% 11.48% 1.25% Five Star Bancorp 33.94% 19.90% 1.58%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares United Community Banks and Five Star Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

United Community Banks has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Star Bancorp has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Community Banks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Community Banks and Five Star Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $950.86 million 2.62 $277.47 million $2.61 8.30 Five Star Bancorp $125.07 million 2.65 $44.80 million $2.80 6.86

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Five Star Bancorp. Five Star Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. United Community Banks pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Five Star Bancorp pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. United Community Banks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Five Star Bancorp beats United Community Banks on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land loans; farmland loans; commercial and residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates through seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

