Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

TNYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenaya Therapeutics

In related news, Director David V. Goeddel acquired 1,500,000 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,370,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,562,712.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNYA. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,067,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465,474 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,472,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,950 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,718,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,081,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,656,000.

Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.42.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.