Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
TNYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
In related news, Director David V. Goeddel acquired 1,500,000 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,370,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,562,712.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.42.
Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).
