Comparing SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) & Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Rayonier pays out 196.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rayonier has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. SITE Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rayonier and SITE Centers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $909.10 million 4.86 $107.08 million $0.58 51.67 SITE Centers $540.81 million 4.64 $168.72 million $0.75 15.97

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SITE Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rayonier. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

82.9% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Rayonier shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Rayonier has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 9.94% 3.44% 1.75% SITE Centers 31.11% 8.90% 4.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rayonier and SITE Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 1 0 0 2.00 SITE Centers 0 6 2 0 2.25

Rayonier presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.12%. SITE Centers has a consensus target price of $14.56, suggesting a potential upside of 21.50%. Given SITE Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Rayonier.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Rayonier on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography. The Real Estate segment reflects all U.S. land sales, which are reported in the following sales categories: Improved Development, Unimproved Development, Rural, Non-Strategic and Timberlands, and Large Dispositions. The Timber Funds segment represents operations of the three private equity timber funds included in the Pope Resources transaction. The Trading segment reflects the log trading activities that support New Zealand operations. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Wildlight, FL.

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

