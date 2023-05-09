Contrasting CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

SpringBig has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SpringBig alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SpringBig and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00 CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

SpringBig currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 592.52%. CI&T has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 163.63%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SpringBig is more favorable than CI&T.

This table compares SpringBig and CI&T’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $26.63 million 0.66 -$13.08 million ($0.51) -1.27 CI&T $423.72 million 1.18 $24.39 million $0.18 20.72

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig. SpringBig is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI&T, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SpringBig shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SpringBig and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig -44.62% N/A -80.96% CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21%

Summary

CI&T beats SpringBig on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringBig

(Get Rating)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About CI&T

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for SpringBig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringBig and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.