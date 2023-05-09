Financial Comparison: Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) and Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Meten Holding Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Public Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Meten Holding Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Public Education and Meten Holding Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 1 2 0 2.67 Meten Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

American Public Education currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.53%. Given American Public Education’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American Public Education is more favorable than Meten Holding Group.

This table compares American Public Education and Meten Holding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education -18.97% -2.19% -1.10% Meten Holding Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

American Public Education has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meten Holding Group has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Public Education and Meten Holding Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $606.33 million 0.17 -$114.99 million ($6.09) -0.89 Meten Holding Group $11.83 million 0.20 $7.69 million N/A N/A

Meten Holding Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Public Education.

Summary

Meten Holding Group beats American Public Education on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc. provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services. The Rasmussen University segment provides nursing and health sciences focused on postsecondary educational services. The Hondros College of Nursing segment provides nursing educational services. The company was founded by James P. Etter in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, WV.

About Meten Holding Group

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It offers general adult ELT, junior ELT, overseas training, online ELT, and other English language-related services to students from a range of age groups. The company is also involved in the cryptocurrency mining business. As of December 31, 2021, it had an offline learning center network of 34 self-operated learning centers, including one learning center under the ‘ABC' brand of ABC Education Group covering 15 cities in nine provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in China; and two franchised learning centers comprising four franchised learning centers under the ‘ABC' brand covering two cities in two provinces and municipalities in China. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

