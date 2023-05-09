Financial Analysis: 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) & Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lynas Rare Earths and 5E Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lynas Rare Earths 0 0 0 0 N/A 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00

5E Advanced Materials has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 454.36%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Lynas Rare Earths.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.1% of Lynas Rare Earths shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Lynas Rare Earths has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5E Advanced Materials has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A 5E Advanced Materials N/A -96.48% -67.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and 5E Advanced Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lynas Rare Earths $839.27 million 5.47 $392.37 million N/A N/A 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$66.71 million ($1.32) -3.51

Lynas Rare Earths has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

Summary

5E Advanced Materials beats Lynas Rare Earths on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

