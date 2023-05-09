Barclays Trims Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Target Price to $80.00

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

VAL opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.26. Valaris has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.26.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $433.60 million for the quarter.

In other Valaris news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $12,117,898.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,254,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,927,574.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Valaris by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,843,000 after buying an additional 1,460,668 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Valaris by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,722,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,226,000 after purchasing an additional 419,496 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in Valaris by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,056,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Valaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,108,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Valaris by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,126,000 after purchasing an additional 783,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

