Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MGY. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MGY opened at $19.91 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

