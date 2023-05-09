UBS Group Raises Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $135.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $107.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $113.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.