Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at Bank of America

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LYFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Down 1.0 %

Lyft stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Lyft has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 134.14% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lyft by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lyft by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $80,839,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.