Analysts Set Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) PT at $2.70

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Vacasa in a report on Friday, April 14th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Vacasa Stock Up 2.3 %

VCSA opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $373.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.76. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $218.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vacasa will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 169,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $157,427.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,619.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vacasa by 339.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vacasa by 78.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vacasa by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Vacasa by 178.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter worth $83,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Articles

