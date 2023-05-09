Brokerages Set Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) PT at $7.38

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRCH shares. Loop Capital lowered Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Porch Group has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Porch Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 184,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $235,639.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,694,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,688,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $3,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,667,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,277,987.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,378,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 387,183 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,638,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 287,535 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 769.3% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611,649 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 5,714,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,983,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 144,971 shares in the last quarter.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

