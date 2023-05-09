Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ONB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 265,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,054 and have sold 84,308 shares valued at $1,510,217. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,862,000 after purchasing an additional 678,451 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,684,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 203,384 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONB stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

See Also

